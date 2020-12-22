Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Former players to take legal action over head injuries: The Times

A group of former rugby league players are preparing to take legal action against the sport's authorities over what they said was a failure to protect them from the health risks caused by concussions, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/ten-rugby-league-players-ready-to-sue-over-dementia-gs07fmthv.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:16 IST
Rugby League-Former players to take legal action over head injuries: The Times

A group of former rugby league players are preparing to take legal action against the sport's authorities over what they said was a failure to protect them from the health risks caused by concussions, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/ten-rugby-league-players-ready-to-sue-over-dementia-gs07fmthv. Rylands Law had been approached by 10 former rugby league players and the law firm was at an advanced stage in preparing a claim, the report said. The players were undergoing medical checks and joint action was expected to be filed next year, it said.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Times quoted the RFL as saying in a statement last week they were " ... noting and monitoring developments but have received no formal contact”.

The report comes after the same law firm sent a letter of claim to World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union last week on behalf of former rugby union players suffering from concussion-related health problems. The claim amounts to millions of pounds in damages.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said last week that player welfare was the number one priority at every level of the sport and that the governing body was at the "forefront of evidence-based concussion education and prevention". Leeds Rhinos director Kevin Sinfield said late on Monday that more research was needed before linking concussions in rugby league to brain disease.

"We need to actually get the answers and make sure it's thorough so we can make the necessary adjustments, if any are needed," Sinfield told British media. "It's really important that the whole area is researched properly and we get some answers, rather than guess and try to make assumptions."

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes 'next level' battery technology -sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The iPhone makers au...

Govt invites preliminary bids to sell 63.75 pc stake in Shipping Corp of India

The government on Tuesday invited expressions of interest for strategic disinvestment of its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corp of India along with the transfer of management control. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Managem...

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

The United States on Monday reinstated Sudans sovereign immunity, as the U.S. Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, following the ending of Sudans designation as a state sponsor of terror.However, the legislation includes an exe...

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020