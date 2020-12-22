Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian COVID-19 vaccine maker says recruitment for trials on track

The maker of one of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot was on track, following reports of a shortage of participants. Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:30 IST
Indian COVID-19 vaccine maker says recruitment for trials on track
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The maker of one of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot was on track, following reports of a shortage of participants. Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said. The trial began in mid-November at multiple sites across India.

Local news reports last week suggested that some of those trial sites were well short of reaching intended recruitment targets. A study at the government-run AIIMS medical institute had only signed up some 200 participants, compared with a goal of 1,500-2,000, Reuters partner ANI reported last week, citing a doctor at the institute.

The shot, called COVAXIN, was evaluated in about 1,000 participants in early and mid-stage trials. "We are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation," Bharat Biotech joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a statement on Tuesday.

With more than 10 million infections, India, the world's biggest vaccine producing country, is also the second worst-hit nation by COVID-19 behind the United States, although the rate of growth in infections has been slowing. Its drug regulators are in talks with U.S. firms Pfizer and Moderna - whose COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in the United States - while other vaccine candidates including AstraZeneca's shot are in trials.

Also Read: Reports that Centre rejected SII, Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine are fake: Health Ministry

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Britain's sevens teams get funding boost: Times

Britains rugby sevens teams have been handed an Olympic lifeline after the government helped arrange a 2 million pounds 2.68 million funding package, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionsportgb-sevens-team-get-green-light-for-t...

UK economy grew by record 16% in Q3 after first lockdown slump

Britains economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, according to official data which also showed government borrowing soaring to pay for the coronavirus crisis.Gross ...

'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with The Big Bang Theory...

MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020