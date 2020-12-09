Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports that Centre rejected SII, Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine are fake: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday dismissed the media report about the rejection of Serum Institute India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of COVID vaccine and called it "fake".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:42 IST
Reports that Centre rejected SII, Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine are fake: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday dismissed the media report about the rejection of Serum Institute India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation of COVID vaccine and called it "fake". According to the (fake) report, the proposals made by SII and Bharat Biotech to the government for emergency vaccine use have not been cleared due to inadequate safety and efficacy data.

"This was decided in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee meeting on Wednesday, which reviewed the applications of Pfizer, SII and Bharat Biotech," the report claimed. On December 6, the SII has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine "Covishield" in the country.

This came after Pfizer India sought a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its coronavirus vaccine. "SII has applied for emergency use authorisation to DCGI. The application will be reviewed by the expert committee and after that final call will be taken," a senior government official had confirmed to ANI.

The SII is the first indigenous company that has sought emergency approval for the vaccine developed along with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The Pune-based company earlier stated that ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 coronavirus vaccine, developed by teams at the University of Oxford, has been shown to trigger a robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56-69 and those over 70 years of age.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the company's pandemic level facility in Pune last month, Poonawalla had said there are indications that the Central government may purchase 300-400 million doses by July 2021. He had said the SII has already produced 40-50 million doses of the vaccine per month, and the pharma giant is planning to stretch it up to 100 million doses of the vaccine per month by February. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...

617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020