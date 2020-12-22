Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study of almost 2,000 articles involving COVID-19 misinformation helps UN and others combat rumours and keep people safe

New Delhi, India Business Wire India The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how conflicting, manipulated information and misinformation spreading through social media paves the way for a potential public-health threat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:52 IST
New study of almost 2,000 articles involving COVID-19 misinformation helps UN and others combat rumours and keep people safe
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how conflicting, manipulated information and misinformation spreading through social media paves the way for a potential public-health threat. Right from the source of the virus, its "cures" and prevention methods to vaccines, the internet has been flooded with misinformation across platforms, in various forms and languages. Earlier this year, the United Nations launched 'Verified', in response to COVID-19 infodemic. Verified focuses on empowering people to help combat false information by sharing only trusted information, fact-based advice and stories from the best of humanity. The initiative has been supported by an array of individuals and organisations across the globe. In India, Flipkart, Tata Group, Mahindra, Raftaar and many others have all joined hands to share the message that you should Take Care Before You Share. The campaign aimed at addressing the behaviour which enables the virality of misinformation. Many examples of the fake news which went viral can be seen in the recent study conducted by NewsChecker, an independent fact-checking initiative of NC Media Networks Pvt Ltd. which joined the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance led by the International Fact-Checking Network. The study titled "Misinformation in India : A reflection of the Society" revealed that the largest category of claims labelled as false or misleading, focused on the cure and spread of the virus as well as had content that challenged or questioned government authority. The findings are based on the research done on 1,974 articles related to politics, government, COVID-19 and other themes published by NewsChecker in eight languages from December 2019 to October 2020. In the analysis, it was found that coronavirus-related claims dominated the news cycle in March, around the time when the World Health Organisation declared Coronavirus Disease-2019 a pandemic. In terms of the type of media, most claims that were verified came in the form of images followed by videos. This pool of claims also included a small number of links and audio. The study also highlighted the reasons behind sharing of misinformation by people. These included personal biases and ideologies and trust in the sender instead of the content itself. Misinformation spreads through a gap in demand and supply of reliable information. Intuitively, during a crisis, demand for information increases significantly. And like with any demand it has to be met with supply. One such type of supply comes in the form of misinformation. When individuals or groups push out what they think is true, and with social media platforms today, this information gets propagated widely. Speaking on the findings of the study, Nikita Vashisth, Editor and Data Journalist at Newschecker, said, "A majority of the claims that were debunked came from popular social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Sharechat, among others. It was also found that a small number of them came directly from news channels/ websites that perpetrated misinformation.

Citing this growing demand of information around Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations has collaborated with The Vaccine Confidence Project at the University of London's School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to undertake Team Halo, an initiative which aims to counter the misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines. Team Halo amplifies the voices of the scientists across the globe as they plunge into the world of social media to answer the questions being raised on vaccine development. This group of 100+ scientists has over 22 scientists from India. Melissa Fleming, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications said "Rampant misinformation has undermined public trust in vaccines. Team Halo is about reclaiming that trust. These are incredible people doing exciting science as part of a global collaboration. We should be celebrating them for helping us get to the end of this awful pandemic." Misinformation is damaging the world. It hijacks people's emotions, taps into their weaknesses, tricking them into contributing to a chain of events that can have serious consequences on people. COVID-19 misinformation undermines the collective ability to control the pandemic and keep people safe.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields retrace early dip, focus on Brexit

Euro zone government bond yields were slightly up on Tuesday, erasing an earlier dip, as the market lacked direction amid concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus and Brexit trade-deal uncertainty. European Commission President Ursula...

Two Salzburg players fail doping tests after Mali game

Two players from Austrian champion Salzburg have failed doping tests after returning from international duty with Mali last month. Midfielder Mohamed Camara and forward Sekou Koita reported being given medication for altitude sickness befor...

Delhi airport has storage capacity of 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine vials at any given time: CEO

The Delhi airport has a storage capacity of 2.7 million vials of COVID-19 vaccine at any given point of time, said a top official of its operator on Tuesday. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL, said a...

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or significant mutation has been seen yet in the coronavirus strain in India. Addressing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020