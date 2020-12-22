Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog member health Dr V K Paul said that the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK has no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines.As of now, based on our discussions, deep understanding of data available and our deep assessment, there is no need to panic but it is a cause to be more vigilant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:35 IST
Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or significant mutation has been seen yet in the coronavirus strain in India. Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said that the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK has no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines.

''As of now, based on our discussions, deep understanding of data available and our deep assessment, there is no need to panic but it is a cause to be more vigilant. This new challenge we have to counter with our comprehensive efforts. We will be safe if we suppress the genomic sequence,'' Paul said. There is no change in treatment guidelines due to this mutation and the vaccines that are being developed, particularly those in the country, will not be impacted, he said.

Paul said that mutation might result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people. ''It is also being said that in these viruses, the transmissibility has increased by 70 per cent, you can also call them super spreader in a way but it does not increase the propencity of death, hospitalisation and severity of the disease. What is affected is tendency to affect more people that by itself is a cause of concern. It is an adverse development,'' he said.

Paul said that there is no need to ''panic'' and added that ''we are yet to spot such a virus in our country''. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September.

''India has reported 124 COVID-19 cases per million population in the last seven days as against the global figure of 588. India has reported two COVID-19 deaths per million population in the last seven days as against the global figure of 10 deaths,'' he said. Bhushan said that 26 states and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

The government has issued standard operating procedures listing the activities to be undertaken at the point of entry and in the community for all international passengers who have travelled to or through the UK in the past four weeks, from November 25 to December 23, he said. The Union health ministry said that 61 per cent of COVID-19 deaths reported in a span of 24 hours were from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

While, 57 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours were from Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, it said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese military says it 'expelled' US naval ship from South China Sea

Chinas military on Tuesday claimed to have expelled a US Navy destroyer which sailed through the disputed South China Sea challenging Beijings claims over the area. US naval ships regularly sail through the disputed South China Sea SCS in a...

Swiss start rolling out COVID-19 vaccine, elderly first in queue

Switzerland got its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, paving the way for jabs to begin just as the country imposes a month-long clampdown on public life in an attempt to curb stubbornly high infection rates, health officials said....

French medical regulator to decide on COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 24

French medical regulator HAS said on Tuesday it would decide on Dec. 24 whether to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for Frances vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead. The European Uni...

Normal life hit in severe cold in interior Odisha

Normal life in interior Odisha was severely hit on Tuesday as the mercury level plummeted to 4 degrees celsius at Phulbani in Kandhamal district making it the coldest place in the state. The weather office has warned continuation of the col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020