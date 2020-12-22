Left Menu
Sweden registers 22,319 new COVID-19 cases, 174 deaths since Friday

The increase compared with 20,931 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago. Sweden registered 174 new deaths, taking the total to 8,167. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency's tally which is updated four times per week.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:36 IST
Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 22,319 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The increase compared with 20,931 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago.

Sweden registered 174 new deaths, taking the total to 8,167. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency's tally which is updated four times per week. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

