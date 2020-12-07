Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

European qualifying competition draw for 2022 World Cup in Qatar. GROUP A

Portugal Serbia

Republic of Ireland Luxembourg

Azerbaijan GROUP B

Spain Sweden

Greece Georgia

Kosovo GROUP C

Italy Switzerland

Northern Ireland Bulgaria

Lithuania GROUP D

France Ukraine

Finland Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kazakhstan GROUP E

Belgium Wales

Czech Republic Belarus

Estonia GROUP F

Denmark Austria

Scotland Israel

Faroe Islands Moldova

GROUP G Netherlands

Turkey Norway

Montenegro Latvia

Gibraltar GROUP H

Croatia Slovakia

Russia Slovenia

Cyprus Malta

GROUP I England

Poland Hungary

Albania Andorra

San Marino GROUP J

Germany Romania

Iceland North Macedonia

Armenia Liechtenstein

The 10 group winners advance directly to the World Cup. The 10 group runners-up proceed to the play-offs and will be joined by the two best group winners of the 2020-21 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.

The 12 teams in the play-offs will be drawn into three separate play-off paths for single-leg semi-finals and a final, with the three winners qualifying for the World Cup.