Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:21 IST
Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

European qualifying competition draw for 2022 World Cup in Qatar. GROUP A

Portugal Serbia

Republic of Ireland Luxembourg

Azerbaijan GROUP B

Spain Sweden

Greece Georgia

Kosovo GROUP C

Italy Switzerland

Northern Ireland Bulgaria

Lithuania GROUP D

France Ukraine

Finland Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kazakhstan GROUP E

Belgium Wales

Czech Republic Belarus

Estonia GROUP F

Denmark Austria

Scotland Israel

Faroe Islands Moldova

GROUP G Netherlands

Turkey Norway

Montenegro Latvia

Gibraltar GROUP H

Croatia Slovakia

Russia Slovenia

Cyprus Malta

GROUP I England

Poland Hungary

Albania Andorra

San Marino GROUP J

Germany Romania

Iceland North Macedonia

Armenia Liechtenstein

The 10 group winners advance directly to the World Cup. The 10 group runners-up proceed to the play-offs and will be joined by the two best group winners of the 2020-21 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.

The 12 teams in the play-offs will be drawn into three separate play-off paths for single-leg semi-finals and a final, with the three winners qualifying for the World Cup.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

White House advisor Kudlow says 'we're all talking to each other right now'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said talks on another round of stimulus funding to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic are moving in the right direction and President Donald Trumps administration and Congress are g...

ISI attempt to link Khalistani-Kashmir terror exposed with arrest of 5 suspected terrorists in Delhi

The Delhi Police Monday arrested five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, exposing Pakistani spy agency ISIs attempt to link Khalistani operatives with...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Cong, NCP, others over stance on farm laws

Slamming Congress, NCP and other parties over their stance on farm laws and support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that some of themhad earlier favoured reforms in the a...

India, Israel hold foreign office consultations, review progress in defence, security cooperation

India and Israel on Monday held 16th round of foreign office consultations during which they reviewed progress in cooperation in areas such as defence and security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity. The consultations were led by Sanjay B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020