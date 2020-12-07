Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World Cup

Soccer-European qualifying draw for 2022 World CupReuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:21 IST
European qualifying competition draw for 2022 World Cup in Qatar. GROUP A
Portugal Serbia
Republic of Ireland Luxembourg
Azerbaijan GROUP B
Spain Sweden
Greece Georgia
Kosovo GROUP C
Italy Switzerland
Northern Ireland Bulgaria
Lithuania GROUP D
France Ukraine
Finland Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kazakhstan GROUP E
Belgium Wales
Czech Republic Belarus
Estonia GROUP F
Denmark Austria
Scotland Israel
Faroe Islands Moldova
GROUP G Netherlands
Turkey Norway
Montenegro Latvia
Gibraltar GROUP H
Croatia Slovakia
Russia Slovenia
Cyprus Malta
GROUP I England
Poland Hungary
Albania Andorra
San Marino GROUP J
Germany Romania
Iceland North Macedonia
Armenia Liechtenstein
The 10 group winners advance directly to the World Cup. The 10 group runners-up proceed to the play-offs and will be joined by the two best group winners of the 2020-21 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups.
The 12 teams in the play-offs will be drawn into three separate play-off paths for single-leg semi-finals and a final, with the three winners qualifying for the World Cup.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- European
- the World Cup