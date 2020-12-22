Left Menu
Haryana steps up preparations for COVID-19 vaccination drive

As of now, the data of more than 1.9 lakh healthcare workers from both government and private sectors has been uploaded on CoWIN portal, a digital platform set up by the Centre for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery.Sharing details of the preparedness, Haryanas Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the department has already identified 1,800 vaccination session sites and more than 5,000 vaccinators have been mapped for the process of administering the vaccine.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:45 IST
Haryana steps up preparations for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Stepping up preparations for COVID-19 vaccination drive, a senior official on Tuesday said the Haryana government has started registration of healthcare workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase. As of now, the data of more than 1.9 lakh healthcare workers from both government and private sectors has been uploaded on CoWIN portal, a digital platform set up by the Centre for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery.

Sharing details of the preparedness, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the department has “already identified 1,800 vaccination session sites and more than 5,000 vaccinators have been mapped for the process of administering the vaccine''. “Moreover, to ensure the vaccine reaches every district, the health department has 22 vaccine vans (insulated) for transporting vaccines across the state,” he said in a statement.

The official asserted that the Haryana government has meticulously prepared the vaccine roll-out plan. “The health department is preparing for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine and will expeditiously roll it out when available,” he said.

Arora said the platform of the existing universal immunization programme of the state with enhanced capacity is being used for rolling out COVID-19 vaccine. Divulging more details, he said the COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from Health Care Workers (HCWs).

On the availability of cold storages, the senior official said the state has sufficient cold chain space to meet out additional requirement. Furthermore, category-wise-vaccination roll-out is to be done in a phased manner, he said.

The additional chief secretary said prior experience of managing huge campaigns like Measles-Rubella (MR) has been an asset and helped the health department in formulating practical plans. Besides this, all districts have been instructed to create additional dry space for storing logistics and a majority of them have already created extra space for the same, he added.

Revealing details of the infrastructure for storage, transportation and maintenance of vaccine and logistics supply chain, Arora said, “One state vaccine store in Kurukshetra, four regional vaccine stores in Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Rohtak, 22 district vaccine stores and 659 cold chain points have been identified for the purpose.” PTI SUN VSD SRY.

