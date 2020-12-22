Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K records 308 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 308 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,18,803, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,850, officials said. The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- five from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:58 IST
J-K records 308 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 308 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,18,803, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,850, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 134 were from reported from the Kashmir Valley and 174 from the Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 99 cases, followed by 65 in Srinagar district. There are now 3,646 active cases in the union territory, they said.

As many as 281 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of those cured to 1,13,307, the officials said. The UT reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- five from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region. The death toll due to the pandemic has now reached 1,850, they said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ruchi Soya shareholders approve appointment of Baba Ram Dev, Acharya Balkrishna on board

Patanjali Ayurved group firm Ruchi Soya Industries Ltds shareholders have approved the appointment of Yoga guru Swami Ram Dev, his younger brother Ram Bharat and close aide Acharya Balkrishna on the companys board. In a regulatory filing, R...

Israel-US delegation pays historic visit to Morocco after signing peace deal, says Netanyahu

Tel Aviv Israel, December 22 ANISputnik An official US-Israeli delegation embarked on Tuesday on a landmark visit to Morocco on the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Good luck to the histori...

Biden names Indian Americans as speechwriter and Dy Dir of Office of Presidential Personnel

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named his long-time associate Indian-American Vinay Reddy as his speechwriter and another community member Gautam Raghavan, who previously served in the White House, as Deputy Director of the Office o...

Congress MLAs demand immediate announcement of sugarcane prices

Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand held a demonstration on Tuesday outside the state Assembly in protest against the government for not announcing sugarcane prices yet for this year. Before the start of the second days proceedings for the ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020