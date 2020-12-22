Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain moves to slash rents for struggling bars and restaurants

Spain passed a decree forcing landlords to slash rents for coronavirus-hit bars and restaurants by up to half on Tuesday and announced plans to distribute EU COVID-19 recovery funds via public-private partnerships. Landlords with more than 10 properties in urban centres who have not agreed on a temporary discount with tenants in the hospitality sector must cut rates by 50% until a national state of emergency is lifted, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:16 IST
Spain moves to slash rents for struggling bars and restaurants
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain passed a decree forcing landlords to slash rents for coronavirus-hit bars and restaurants by up to half on Tuesday and announced plans to distribute EU COVID-19 recovery funds via public-private partnerships.

Landlords with more than 10 properties in urban centres who have not agreed on a temporary discount with tenants in the hospitality sector must cut rates by 50% until a national state of emergency is lifted, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said. Firms in the sector will receive tax credits against rent and will be able to defer other contributions, while property owners will receive tax incentives to lower rents.

"The aim is to provide aid and resources to significantly relieve the burden on businesses and facilitate liquidity," Montero said after the weekly cabinet meeting, adding that the move should have a positive impact of 2.6 billion euros ($3.18 billion). Before the pandemic, Spain had the highest density of bars in the world but the coronavirus restrictions have delivered a body blow to the industry, forcing some 85,000 establishments to close.

With the economy forecast to shrink 11.2% in 2020, Spain is betting a vaccination scheme due to kick off on Dec. 27, and an injection of 140 billion euros from the EU, should help kickstart a recovery next year. The government announced a system of public-private partnerships, open to all companies, to channel the EU funds into the economy.

"It's going to allow us to make a start on transformations that we needed, that have been pending for years," said Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo. Major projects designated as "strategically important" will still require final approval from the cabinet, she said.

After a devastating first wave of contagion, Spain rapidly tamed its second wave through a nationwide curfew and a patchwork of regional restrictions. But daily infections and deaths have crept up in the past week after several public holidays. A further 22,013 cases were identified over the weekend and 334 people died, the Health Ministry said on Monday. ($1 = 0.8175 euros)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says WHO does not recommend flight bans from UK

A senior Mexican official said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization does not recommend banning flights from the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus when asked whether Mexico would suspend air travel from Britain.Deputy...

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline over COVID border closures

The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Chris...

U-17 World Cup will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

National team striker Bala Devi feels the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2022 will help change the overall mindset about womens football in India. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held this year but was first postponed to 2...

Europe's human rights court calls on Turkey to release Demirtas

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Wednesday that Turkey should immediately release prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, and said the justification for his years in prison was cover for limiting pluralism and debate.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020