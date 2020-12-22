Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant

As trucks barred from entering France backed up along miles of motorway in southern England, the WHO also said in a statement that cargo transport for essential supplies such as food, medicines and fuel should be prioritised and facilitated. "Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," Kluge tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:53 IST
WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of members for Wednesday to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.

A spokeswoman said the meeting was designed to help with information-sharing. "Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until we have better info," Hans Kluge, the WHO's Regional Director for Europe, tweeted.

However, the Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it is a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it. As trucks barred from entering France backed up along miles of motorway in southern England, the WHO also said in a statement that cargo transport for essential supplies such as food, medicines and fuel should be prioritised and facilitated.

"Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," Kluge tweeted. Drug makers including BioNTech and Moderna are scrambling to test their COVID-19 vaccines against the new variant.

The WHO repeated that there was not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant could affect vaccine efficacy.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days ...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly sessionplanned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discussand pass a resolution against the three contentious centralfarm laws, against which farmers have b...

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday. The two-...

Gauhati HC orders BJP allies for floor test in BTC by Dec 26

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered a composite floor test of the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to prove its majority within four days in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial CouncilBTC. Hearing a writ petition by Bodoland Peoples Front BPF chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020