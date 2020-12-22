Left Menu
503 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

With 22,654 samples being tested since Monday evening, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city reached 22,25,190, the BMC said.The number of recovered patients increased to 2,68,297, about 93 per cent of the tally, with 594 more patients being discharged from hospitals on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:09 IST
Mumbai reported 503 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city thus increased to 2,87,816, while the death toll reached 11,019.

The day before the city had reported 463 cases and 12 deaths. With 22,654 samples being tested since Monday evening, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city reached 22,25,190, the BMC said.

The number of recovered patients increased to 2,68,297, about 93 per cent of the tally, with 594 more patients being discharged from hospitals on Tuesday. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 359 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

Currently the city has 7,650 active COVID-19 cases. The number of sealed buildings in the city has gone down below 3,000. According to the BMC's data, the city has 256 containment zones and 2,862 sealed buildings now.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more patients are found in the building/area..

