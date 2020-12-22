Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 56 new cases in Chandigarh

A total of 79 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 18,508, the bulletin saidA total of 1,70,841 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,50,787 tested negative while reports of 125 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:21 IST
COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 56 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported two more COVID-19-related deaths pushing the toll to 312 while 56 more cases took the infection tally to 19,184. There are 364 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin. A total of 79 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 18,508, the bulletin said

A total of 1,70,841 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,50,787 tested negative while reports of 125 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP officials rescue two wild deer from Haryana's Panchkula

Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals NTCDA at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.The rescued animals including a Sambar deer wer...

Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction

Miniature tableware designed for a royal dolls house at Britains Windsor Castle went up for auction on Tuesday along with a full sized dinner service made for French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The sale, by the British company that created ...

Maha govt issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

The Maharashtra government has come out with a standard operating protocol SOP for dealing with passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle-East amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK. A...

Putin beefs up protections for former Russian presidents

President Vladimir Putin signed laws on Tuesday granting former Russian presidents expanded immunity from prosecution and allowing them to become senators for life in the upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin.The new laws fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020