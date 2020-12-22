Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi closes borders again following coronavirus resurgence

Malawi will close its borders for 14 days and restrict public gatherings to 100 people following a new surge in cases of the coronavirus, the southern African nation's presidential task force on COVID-19 said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Lilongwe | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:24 IST
Malawi closes borders again following coronavirus resurgence

Malawi will close its borders for 14 days and restrict public gatherings to 100 people following a new surge in cases of the coronavirus, the southern African nation's presidential task force on COVID-19 said on Tuesday. After nearly two months without new positive cases, Malawi on Tuesday recorded 46 new infections, bringing the total number of infections to 6,248, with 187 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Malawi's borders and airports re-opened in October as positive cases fell, although some experts fear the real figure may be higher as just over 80,000 tests have been conducted. Malawi has a population of around 19 million.

Though small in size - about one-tenth the size of South Africa - Malawi is among the top 10 in the continent in terms of population density, making it vulnerable to the fast-spreading respiratory disease. The task force said in a briefing in the administrative capital Lilongwe that only essential services personnel and traffic carrying essentials like fuel and medicines would be allowed through the borders.

It said Malawians deported from other countries would also be allowed to enter the country. Those returning would be required to go into mandatory isolation facilities at airports, the officials said. Labour minister Ken Kandodo tested positive for COVID-19 this week and had been admitted to hospital, where he reported to be in stable condition.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LIC requests Karnataka govt to retain it as implementing agency for Bhagyalakshmi

The Life Insurance Corporation LIC on Tuesday has requested the Karnataka government to retain the corporation as the implementing agency for the Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The Bhagyalakshmi scheme provides financial security to the girl child o...

European medicines regulator says cyberattack limited to one IT application

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that its investigation into a cyberattack had shown the data breach was limited to one IT application.Data related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines was the target of a cyberattack earlier this...

Romanian president asks finance minister Citu to form government

Romanias centrist president Klaus Iohannis asked finance minister Florin Citu on Tuesday to lead a centre-right coalition government able to shore up public finances and boost investment.Citus centrist Liberals, who have ruled for the past ...

Man arrested in Odisha for posting morphed photos of minor girl on social media

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charge of posting morphed photos of a minor girl on social media, a police officer said. The accused, a resident of Samantarapur village in Jajpur district, had befriended the 17-year-old girl on social med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020