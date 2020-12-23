French new coronavirus cases stable versus a week ago

France reported 11,795 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 5,797 on Monday and nearly unchanged from 11,532 last Tuesday, and taking the total to 2.49 million cases, health ministry data showed.

On Mondays the number of cases usually drops because of weekend reporting lags. French authorities also registered 802 new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, including 381 hospital deaths, compared with 351 on Monday. They reported 421 deaths in retirement homes over the past four days.

Total deaths from the respiratory pandemic now stand at 61,702. The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 in France fell again by 18 to 2,728, while the number hospitalised with the virus fell by 269 to 24,964.

