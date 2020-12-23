Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state eases COVID-19 curbs for Christmas as new cases dwindle

We think the risk is too great to go further than what we have and on the 27th we want everybody to revert back to what we have today." NSW authorities have added dozens of venues across the city linked to the cluster and urged Sydney's 5 million residents to remain vigilant. Australia has reported more than 28,200 coronavirus cases and 908 deaths since the pandemic began.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 06:47 IST
Australian state eases COVID-19 curbs for Christmas as new cases dwindle

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, though parts of Sydney's northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown. New South Wales (NSW), of which Sydney is the capital, reported eight locally acquired cases on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday in another sign that social distancing and mass testing have brought a dangerous new outbreak under control.

About a quarter of a million residents in Australia's largest city were ordered to stay home for five days from Dec. 19 as authorities rushed to contain the outbreak, which has now grown to 97 cases. Residents in the affected areas were told not to leave their homes except for grocery shopping, work, emergency medical treatment or visiting an isolated relative.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said those restrictions would remain in place for the northern-most suburbs under lockdown, though residents now would be allowed to host up to five neighbours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The restrictions were more relaxed for the southern part of the Northern Beaches suburbs, where the limit on guests was 10 including people from other parts of Sydney.

The full lockdown for the entire region would resume on Dec. 27, the premier said. "They're modest tweaks and modest changes to account for the fact that everybody has had a very difficult year," Berejiklian said.

"We are not prepared to take any further steps than what I've outlined. We think the risk is too great to go further than what we have and on the 27th we want everybody to revert back to what we have today." NSW authorities have added dozens of venues across the city linked to the cluster and urged Sydney's 5 million residents to remain vigilant.

Australia has reported more than 28,200 coronavirus cases and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on U.S., Biden says

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence that a massive cyber attack against the United States is under control and warned that the breach will not go unanswered once he takes office on Jan. 20. Biden, the Democrati...

Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign itTrump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill deliver...

Philippines bans all flights from Britain starting Dec. 24

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has banned all flights from the United Kingdom, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the European nation battles a more infectious COVID-19 strain. All United Kingdom flights to the Philippines are suspe...

Cricket-Australia's Lyon expects India fightback in Melbourne

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is expecting an Indian comeback in the second test at Melbourne this week after the tourists were skittled for 36 on their way to losing the first test by eight wickets in Adelaide. Lyon said India still had p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020