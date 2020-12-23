Left Menu
Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer - minister

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:14 IST
Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia is in talks to secure 6.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country is also in negotiations with Pfizer-BioNTech on an option to increase its purchase of vaccines to cover another 20% of its population, Khairy said in a press conference.

Malaysia has already secured 12.8 million doses from Pfizer under a deal signed last month, and earlier this week agreed to buy 6.4 million doses from AstraZeneca.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

