Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases

... ...
The United Kingdom and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent split in just eight days time because of serious disagreements about competition and fishing, a British minister said on Wednesday.Th...
Moldovas Prime Minister Ion Chicu has tendered his resignation, he said on Wednesday.Chicu, a former finance minister, did not immediately give a reason for the decision.Moldovas parliament voted him in as prime minister in November 2019, a...
Substances present in cooked meats are associated with increased wheezing in children, Mount Sinai researchers report. Their study, published in Thorax, highlights pro-inflammatory compounds called advanced glycation end-products AGEs as an...
TRS Member of Legislative Council MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback of the latest Minimum Wage Notification by the Ministry of External Affairs. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met the Immigrations Association in Hyderabad t...