Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK - health minister

Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. "We've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," he told a media briefing. He said both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the last few weeks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:00 IST
He said both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the last few weeks. "This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the (first) new variant that's been discovered in the UK," Hancock said.

