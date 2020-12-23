Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry announced, paving the way for up to 168,000 doses to be delivered by the end of the year. Earlier this month, Canada gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to health workers and the elderly.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:11 IST
Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry announced, paving the way for up to 168,000 doses to be delivered by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Canada gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to health workers and the elderly. The United States approved the Moderna vaccine last Friday. It needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the shot that Pfizer developed with German partner BioNTech.

"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, it has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the health ministry said in a statement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Dec. 15 that Canada had signed a deal to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of the year.

A second wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Canada and medical officials in some parts of the country say the health care system is under dangerous strain. Canada has recorded a total of 14,425 deaths and 521,509 cases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Secy reviews status of passengers coming from UK

States and union territories on Wednesday were asked by the Centre to access details of passengers from the UK to India and send samples of those found positive for COVID-19 to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing. Union Health...

Dozens dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in an attack early Wednesday by gunmen in Ethiopias western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence between rival ethnic groups in the region.One farmer in the town of Bulen told...

Canada appeals for Olympics equestrian spot in coca tea case

In the latest sports law case linked to cocaine consumed in South American tea, Canadas equestrian team tried to regain its place in the Tokyo Olympics jumping lineup on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport was hearing the second p...

Congress leader Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 PTI Opposition leader inthe Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has tested positivefor COVID-19Though asymptomatic, he would be admitted to a hospitalfor observation,party sources saidThe senior Congress leaders wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020