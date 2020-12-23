157 new coronavirus cases in Surat, two deaths

Surat district recorded 157 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Wednesday, the Gujarat health departmentsaid. The total of COVID-19 cases in the districtrose to 48,000, while the death toll reached 1,125.

As many as 147 patients recovered from the viral infection during the day, said the department in its release. Surat city reported 123 new cases and 121 recoveries, while the rural parts recorded 34 new cases and 26 recoveries.

A total of 34,293 patients have been dischargedin Surat city so far, with its recovery rate standing at 95.42 per cent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). As many as 10,990 people are quarantined in the city, it said.

The number of patients admitted in city hospitals is 236, out of which 78 are admitted in two government hospitals. The bed occupancy rate in the city's two government hospitals --civil and SMIMER -- is 1.9 and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

In rural Surat, a total of 1,009 patients are home quarantined, health officials said. Kamrej tehsil reported four new cases, taking its case tally to 2,486, the highest among nine tehsils.