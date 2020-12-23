Left Menu
Noida: One more person dies of COVID-19, death toll 89

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the districts death toll to 89, while the infection tally surged to 24,673 with 67 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 89, while the infection tally surged to 24,673 with 67 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed. Active cases in the district rose to 579 from 572 the previous day, as the total recoveries crossed past 24,000, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state. On the brighter side, 59 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,005, the fifth highest in the state. Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 89 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.29 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 16,378 from 16,691 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,53,019 and the death toll climbed to 8,245 on Wednesday, the data showed..

