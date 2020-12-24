Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine over 50% effective, reports newspaper Folha

Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against COVID-19 is over 50% effective in late-stage trials, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday, adding that the Chinese company had asked the Brazilian institute running tests to wait up to 15 days before publishing their full results.

The Butantan Institute, which is running the trial in Brazil, and the government of Sao Paulo, which oversees the institute, declined to comment, saying there would be more details in a news conference at 4 p.m. local time.

