Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to ship around 4.7 mln vaccine doses next week -U.S. Army General

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 03:00 IST
U.S. to ship around 4.7 mln vaccine doses next week -U.S. Army General
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine next week, bringing the total number of doses slated for shipment this year to around 20 million, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a Wednesday press call.

Perna said that some of the deliveries of the first 20 million doses will drag on until the first week of January. Administering all those doses to patients could take even longer, U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tenet withdraws from proposed $350 mln Tennessee hospital deal

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Wednesday it no longer intends to sell two Memphis-area hospitals and certain related facilities to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, following a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator. The U.S. Federal T...

Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to ...

Soccer-Man Utd seal League Cup semi-final v Man City thanks to late goals

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struck late goals as Manchester United claimed a scrappy 2-0 victory over Everton at a bitterly cold Goodison Park on Wednesday to set up a League Cup semi-final with rivals Manchester City.United wasted n...

England halts flights from South Africa as coronavirus variant spreads

Britains transport minister said he had ordered flights and arrivals from South Africa to be halted after a potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 had spread to Britain.Ive taken the decision to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020