S.Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-12-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 05:26 IST
South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.

The government had previously signed deals with four companies, including Janssen and Pfizer as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.

