Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurobindo Pharma to make COVAXX's potential COVID-19 vaccine for India, UNICEF

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on Thursday it would make and sell U.S.-based COVAXX's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for supply in India and to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) under a licensing deal.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:48 IST
Aurobindo Pharma to make COVAXX's potential COVID-19 vaccine for India, UNICEF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on Thursday it would make and sell U.S.-based COVAXX's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for supply in India and to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) under a licensing deal. The Indian drugmaker also has non-exclusive rights to sell the shot — which is currently undergoing an early-stage trial — in certain other emerging markets, the Hyderabad-based company said in an exchange filing.

COVAXX, a unit of privately-owned United Biomedical Inc, plans to pursue mid- and late-stage trials for the vaccine candidate from early 2021 in Asia, Latin America and the United States. The companies said the shot uses normal refrigeration as opposed to the freezing temperatures required for some vaccines, seen as beneficial for developing countries.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose as much as 2.3% and were trading up 1.4% as of 0403 GMT in an upbeat Mumbai market . Aurobindo said it could currently produce 220 million doses, but is ramping up its facilities to reach a capacity of nearly 480 million by June 2021.

Its licensing deal comes as COVID-19 infections in India continue to rise after crossing 10 million last week. It's the second worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the United States. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the country is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week.

India, the world's biggest vaccine producing country, is also considering emergency use auhorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer and local company Bharat Biotech. Last month, COVAXX said it had received purchase commitments totaling $2.8 billion to deliver more than 140 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries, including Brazil, Peru and Ecuador.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Melbourne on standby, but Sydney still preferred for third test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia CA said on Thursday.The third test v...

Great win to end the year on: Tuchel after 4-0 win over Strasbourg

Paris Saint Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is delighted with the teams 4-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 here on Thursday. As this was the clubs final game of the year, the manager said it was a great win to end the year on. We made a l...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 32,195 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 32,195 to 1,587,115, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the tally showed....

Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020