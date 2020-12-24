Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya bars entry of travellers from UK

The government has also urged people who have recently returned from Britain or transited through the country to stay in isolation and inform the government about their travel history, according to an official order.Tourists coming from the UK are prohibited from entering the state with immediate effect in view of the detection of a new highly infectious COVID-19 strain.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:42 IST
Meghalaya bars entry of travellers from UK
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the UK, the Meghalaya government has barred the entry of individuals from the European country into the state. The government has also urged people who have recently returned from Britain or transited through the country to stay in isolation and inform the government about their travel history, according to an official order.

''Tourists coming from the UK are prohibited from entering the state with immediate effect in view of the (detection of) a new highly infectious COVID-19 strain. ''All entrants to the state (who have come) from or transited through the UK in the past 4 weeks (from 25th November to 23rd December 2020) are required to declare their travel history (of past 14 days) to the surveillance units in the state and undergo RT-PCR test,'' Chief Secretary MS Rao said in the order issued on Wednesday.

He requested people to wear masks while stepping out of homes and abide by other COVID-19 protocols. Sampath Kumar, the commissioner and secretary in-charge of the health department, said that those with travel history to the UK would be put under quarantine in a separate isolation unit.

''If they test negative for the infection, they would have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by another seven days of home quarantine,'' Kumar said, adding that district surveillance officers would be monitoring them. Official sources said five people with recent travel history to the UK have been detected in the state so far, and health workers are currently attending to them.

Meghalaya has recorded 13,298 cases of COVID-19 so far, of which 135 have succumbed to the disease.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CA reaffirms its commitment to giving SCG best chance of holding 3rd Test

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sydneys northern beaches, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley has said that they have strong contingency plans in place if the situation in Sydney deteriorates while reiterating that everyones...

NEEWSALERT

K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala among other Cong leaders detained after being stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan....

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction, study reveals

Even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted, according to current diagnostic criteria. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Duke University found that many light smokers -- those who smoke...

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020