Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

The government has faced growing public pressure over their COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country reported its second-highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday. Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, will be enough to cover 10 million people and its shipment is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:22 IST
S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of the pandemic, the prime minister said on Thursday. The government has faced growing public pressure over their COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country reported its second-highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday.

Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, will be enough to cover 10 million people and its shipment is expected in the third quarter of 2021. "We are mobilising the entire national capabilities to bring in the shipments within the second quarter," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing. "The negotiation is underway."

Chung said the doses from Janssen - J&J's pharmaceuticals division - were added from the initial amount for 4 million people to 6 million and will be ready for inoculation from the second quarter. The Pfizer and Janssen deals are part of a government plan to buy enough doses from four drugmakers and the global COVAX initiative, backed by the World Health Organization, that will allow immunisation of at least 85% of South Korea's population of 52 million.

The government had already signed a deal with AstraZeneca Plc, which will be shipped as early as January next year, and is in final talks with Moderna Inc to sign a deal in January to secure 20 million doses. Health authorities will start a public vaccination programme as early as February next year, which will be completed around November, before the start of the flu season, Yang Dong-gyo, a senior official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), told a briefing.

The government had allocated an additional 1.3 trillion won ($1.2 billion) to next year's budget for vaccines. The KDCA reported 985 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, bringing the nation's tally to 53,533, with 756 deaths.

South Korea has ramped up testing to more than 55,000 people a day, compared with roughly 16,000 a day in September, to track down cases from unknown origin and asymptomatic cases. Authorities have shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots and banned gatherings of more than four in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Asia's fourth largest economy won international plaudits earlier this year when it quickly tamped down outbreaks with aggressive, high-tech contact tracing, but officials acknowledged over-confidence that left them straining to contain a third wave.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract; Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cuomo NY considering limited fans for Bills playoff gameNew York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK hash out final details

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two. ...

TIMELINE-Lebanon's ordeal from civil war to port blast

One of the worst years in Lebanons tumultuous history is drawing to a close with the country reeling from the aftermath of a massive chemical explosion and an economic meltdown that looks set to cause even more trouble in 2021. Here is a ti...

2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting

As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighbourhoods have mostly been chopp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020