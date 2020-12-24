India's COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8 percent of the total caseload

Left Menu
The ongoing trend of contraction in Indias COVID-19 active infections has led to shrinking of the share of active cases in the total caseload to 2.8 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The ongoing trend of contraction in India's COVID-19 active infections has led to a shrinking of the share of active cases in the total caseload to 2.8 percent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The tally of an active cases of the disease in the country stands at 2,83,849 as on date.

''A net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours,'' the ministry said. Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases after nearly a month (27 days), it said.

''In a span of 24 hours, only 24,712 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 29,791 new recoveries were registered to ensure drop-in the active caseload,'' the ministry stated. ''India has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously since the last 11 days,'' it said.

Total recoveries are nearing 97 lakhs (96,93,173). The ministry said that 79.56 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 7,620 single-day recoveries, followed by 4,808 in Kerala and 2,153 in West Bengal in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 76.48 percent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reports the highest number of 6,169 daily new cases, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,913 and 1,628 infections respectively.

The number of case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours stands at 312. Ten states and UTs account for 79.81 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (93). West Bengal and Kerala reported 34 and 22 new deaths respectively.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. The daily death count has remained below 400 for 12 days, the ministry said in a statement.

