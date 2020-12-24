Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority list for COVID-19 vaccine ready, 21,000 personnel

A list of people who should be inoculated on priority in Tamil Nadu is ready and 21,000 personnel were being trained and 46,000 centres identified in the state for the rollout of the immunisation exercise after the vaccine is made available, a top state health official said here on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:04 IST
Priority list for COVID-19 vaccine ready, 21,000 personnel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A list of people who should be inoculated on priority in Tamil Nadu is ready and 21,000 personnel were being trained and 46,000 centres identified in the state for the rollout of the immunisation exercise after the vaccine is made available, a top state health official said here on Thursday. The comprehesive list, including about five lakh health workers, all other frontline personnel like those from municipal administration, revenue and police, the elderly and those with co-morbidities is ready, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Referring to a meeting with Secretary, Union Health Ministry via a virtual link on Wednesday, the top official said 21,000 personnel who could give vaccination shots have been identified and they were being trained. Also, he said 46,000 centres for the purpose of vaccination has been identified and requisite infrastructure to handle the immunisation drive like cold chain facilities was ready, he told reporters.

Tamil Nadu alone has as many as 51 walk-in coolers and 2,800 secondary cold storage points ready, he said. ''Vaccines are expected in January. The approval for vaccines should come from the Centre.'' Since Tamil Nadu has more elderly population, it is expected that the State could be allocated more vaccines and such aspects were under discussion, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday local time announced that George Millers Mad Max Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, and family movie Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, Fur...

Transgenders, elderly and disabled population had a difficult 2020

Transgenders, elderly and the disabled population had a difficult 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which kept the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on its toes throughout the year. While the elderly battled high susceptibility ...

Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP, CM announces compensation

Two class 12 students were mowed down by a truck and three others seriously injured while they were on their way to coaching classes on bicycles near Sugira village in the district on Thursday morning, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020