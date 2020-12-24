Eritrea reports first COVID-19 death - information ministry
Eritrea has reported its first death from COVID-19, its information ministry said. The ministry said in a statement on its website late on Wednesday its total confirmed cases of the coronavirus stood at 877, while recoveries were 599. It gave no more details on the death. Eritrea reported its first coronavirus case on March 21.Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:19 IST
