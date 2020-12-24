Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS New Delhi advertises for Phase-III clinical trial of Covaxin

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based in New Delhi on Thursday invited volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' for which it is one of the sites.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:47 IST
AIIMS New Delhi advertises for Phase-III clinical trial of Covaxin
AIIMS New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based in New Delhi on Thursday invited volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' for which it is one of the sites. "AIIMS, New Delhi is a site for COVAXIN Phase III clinical trial. This is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech," AIIMS said in an advertisement.

AIIMS Centre for Community Medicine, Dr Sanjay K Rai informed through the advertisement that Phase I/II trials (safety and immunogenicity) have already been completed. AIIMS further informed that the persons who are interested in the trials may contact the hospital administration at the phone number +917428847499 or email at ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com.

The last date of enrolment is December 31, 2020. Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 had said that country's scientists and health experts have worked on the development of an indigenous vaccine and in the upcoming six to seven months India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

The six vaccine candidates which are in various stages of the clinical trial are - Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, NVX-CoV2373 and recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. In addition to the above six which are in various trial stages, the following three are in pre-clinical trial stages - HGCO 19, inactivated rabies vector platform and Vesiculo Vax platform. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile app launched to identify, geotag insanitary latrines, manual scavengers

A mobile application to identify and geotag insanitary latrines and manual scavengers was launched by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday. He urged all citizens to download the app, Swachhata Ab...

Shah to visit Assam, Manipur during weekend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two- day visit to Assam and Manipur from December 26 during which he will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Guwahati and distribute financial grants to 8,000 namghars or Vais...

Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah

A fire seemingly caused by an electrical short circuit burnt down a building in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying its three floors, as many shops and a car parked nearby, officials said. The fire st...

Gangrape victim claims she was raped again by SI in UP's Shahjahanpur

An alleged gangrape victim here has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint lodged. ADG, Bareilly Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020