AIIMS New Delhi advertises for Phase-III clinical trial of Covaxin

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) based in New Delhi on Thursday invited volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' for which it is one of the sites. "AIIMS, New Delhi is a site for COVAXIN Phase III clinical trial. This is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech," AIIMS said in an advertisement.

AIIMS Centre for Community Medicine, Dr Sanjay K Rai informed through the advertisement that Phase I/II trials (safety and immunogenicity) have already been completed. AIIMS further informed that the persons who are interested in the trials may contact the hospital administration at the phone number +917428847499 or email at ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com.

The last date of enrolment is December 31, 2020. Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 had said that country's scientists and health experts have worked on the development of an indigenous vaccine and in the upcoming six to seven months India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

The six vaccine candidates which are in various stages of the clinical trial are - Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, NVX-CoV2373 and recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. In addition to the above six which are in various trial stages, the following three are in pre-clinical trial stages - HGCO 19, inactivated rabies vector platform and Vesiculo Vax platform. (ANI)