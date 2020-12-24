Left Menu
French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday. "The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly", the regulator says. The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:09 IST
French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

"The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly", the regulator says. The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27.

