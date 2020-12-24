Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

Germany's BioNTech said it was preparing to send 12.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer to European Union countries by the end of the year. EU member countries including Germany, France, Austria and Italy plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:08 IST
FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's BioNTech said it was preparing to send 12.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer to European Union countries by the end of the year.

EU member countries including Germany, France, Austria and Italy plan to start vaccinations from Dec. 27 as Europe tries to catch up with the United States and Britain, where inoculations began earlier this month. The vaccine won regulatory clearance for use on people over 16 years old from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday.

The regulator in Switzerland, which is not an EU member, approved the vaccine at the weekend. Following are plans for the European rollout:

SWITZERLAND The Swiss started selected vaccinations of especially vulnerable people on Dec. 23, as the Swiss military distributed the first instalment of 107,000 shots.

The government aims to provide a free inoculation to everyone who wants one by mid-2021. GERMANY

An initial 150,000 or so doses are due to be delivered on Dec. 26 to allow authorities to start the first vaccinations in elderly care homes the following day, with further doses due later in the week. More than two million doses, enough to vaccinate more than one million people under the two-dose regimen, will be delivered by the end of the first week of January.

ITALY On Dec. 26, 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will leave Belgium bound for the Spallanzani hospital in Rome with vaccinations set to begin on Dec. 27. Subsequent Pfizer doses will be delivered directly to 300 administration sites across Italy.

FRANCE France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27, prioritising the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly.

Formal approval from the French medical regulator, which is needed for roll-out to start, was issued on Dec. 24. SPAIN

The first batch of shots will be delivered to the city of Guadalajara in central Spain, where vaccination will begin on Dec. 27. The country will receive 350,000 doses per week of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine starting Dec. 26. PORTUGAL

The first shots on Dec. 27 will be given to frontline health workers from five big hospitals: two in Lisbon, two in Porto and one in Coimbra. About 80,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses will be delivered by year-end. AUSTRIA/SPAIN/BULGARIA/ROMANIA/CZECH REPUBLIC/SLOVAKIA

Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, Romania and Czech Republic have announced plans to start to vaccinate citizens two days after Christmas. Romania expects an initial 10,000 doses to be distributed across 10 hospitals. Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria expect similar volumes for their initial deliveries.

HUNGARY Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he expects vaccinations to start on Dec. 27 or Dec. 28, and that Hungary's first vaccine shipment will be enough to inoculate about 35,000 people.

BELGIUM/LUXEMBOURG Vaccinations are expected to begin on Dec. 28.

NETHERLANDS The Netherlands will begin inoculations on Jan. 8, health minister Hugo de Jonge said last week.

"We have opted for a planning that is careful, safe and responsible," De Jonge said in a letter to parliament. NORWAY/SWEDEN/DENMARK/ICELAND

Sweden and Norway are each expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots. Norway will focus on deploying nursing homes. Denmark expects to have enough shots initially to vaccinate the 40,000 people living in nursing homes and then priority will be given to those with high risk of illness or healthcare staff.

Iceland will receive 10,000 doses around New Year. SERBIA

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbia's first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Dec. 24. Some 4,875 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines were flown in on Dec. 22.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending bill

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each others efforts to modify a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.President Donald Trump has demanded ...

Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launches MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST at Narayana Health City, Bangalore

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation today announced the launch of a physical incubator called Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Cen...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020