Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to help with coronavirus fight

"We call on all specialists and general practitioners in the country who are not in the system to submit their resume and thus join the first line of battle against this pandemic," Panama's health ministry said on Twitter. Panama on Friday said it will reimpose nationwide curbs on movement by requiring men and women to carry out festive shopping on different days, imposing drastic measures following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:44 IST
Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to help with coronavirus fight

Panama's health ministry said that 220 Cuban doctors arrived Thursday morning to reinforce the Central American nation's healthcare system and help in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. "We call on all specialists and general practitioners in the country who are not in the system to submit their resume and thus join the first line of battle against this pandemic," Panama's health ministry said on Twitter.

Panama on Friday said it will reimpose nationwide curbs on movement by requiring men and women to carry out festive shopping on different days, imposing drastic measures following a surge in coronavirus cases. The restrictions are similar to what Panama imposed in worst-hit parts of the country in June, as infections and deaths hit record highs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K records 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Jammu and Kashmirs COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmi...

U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending bill

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each others efforts to modify a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.President Donald Trump has demanded ...

Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launches MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST at Narayana Health City, Bangalore

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation today announced the launch of a physical incubator called Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Cen...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020