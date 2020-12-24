Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus strain: Civic bodies to trace 349 travellers from UK

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has received a list of travellers and around 50 to 60 may be from Navi Mumbai, an official said.The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:16 IST
Virus strain: Civic bodies to trace 349 travellers from UK

In view of the new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK, the local administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has drawn up a list of 349 people who have travelled from the European country in the last one month, an official said on Thursday. The administration is in the process of identifying and tracing people who have travelled from the UK since November 25, the official said.

Of the 349 travellers, 55 have come to Kalyan taluka from the UK and the process is underway to track them down, said Madhuri Phophle, PRO of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. The civic commissioner has also appealed to citizens to intimate the civic corporation about such travellers, the official said.

According to sources from the Thane Municipal corporation, the civic body has received a list of 134 persons, of which 72 have been traced. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has received a list of travellers and around 50 to 60 may be from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enquiry against govt doctor for getting someone else to sign his attendance register in UP

A government doctor, whose name figured in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, now faces an enquiry for allegedly getting someone to sign the office attendance register for him over the past several days. The signature of Gaurav Shahi, who w...

1,232 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 22 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,232 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, taking its caseload to 2,72,426 and death toll to 3,249, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,54,024 after 149 people were discharged from...

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm...

HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahis lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020