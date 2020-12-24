3,580 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, 89 deaths, 3,171 recoveries

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,09,951 on Thursday as it recorded 3,580 new cases, a health official said. The state reported 89 fatalities during the day which took the death toll to 49,058, he said.

A total of 3,171 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,04,871. The number of active patients in the state now is 54,891.

Mumbai city reported 643 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,89,204, while its death toll rose to 11,045 with 12 more fatalities being reported. As many as 62,728 new samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus went up to 1,23,41,204. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,217 new cases, raising the total count to 6,53,405. A total of 18,959 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,61,022 and death toll at 4,841. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,75,966 and the death toll at 11,192.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,066 cases and 3,948 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 71,724 and death count at 1,904. Latur division has reported 77,802 cases until now and 2,378 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 63,611 cases while 1,482 people have succumbed to the disease in the region until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,89,500 infections and 4,286 fatalities so far, the official informed.

As many as 855 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra, including 68 who died. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,09,951, new cases: 3,580, death toll: 49,058, discharged: 18,04,871, active cases: 54,891, people tested so far: 1,23,41,204.