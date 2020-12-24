Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,580 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, 89 deaths, 3,171 recoveries

The state reported 89 fatalities during the day which took the death toll to 49,058, he said.A total of 3,171 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,04,871. A total of 18,959 people have died so far in the region, the official said.Nashik divisions cumulative case tally stood at 2,61,022 and death toll at 4,841.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:18 IST
3,580 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, 89 deaths, 3,171 recoveries

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,09,951 on Thursday as it recorded 3,580 new cases, a health official said. The state reported 89 fatalities during the day which took the death toll to 49,058, he said.

A total of 3,171 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,04,871. The number of active patients in the state now is 54,891.

Mumbai city reported 643 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,89,204, while its death toll rose to 11,045 with 12 more fatalities being reported. As many as 62,728 new samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus went up to 1,23,41,204. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,217 new cases, raising the total count to 6,53,405. A total of 18,959 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,61,022 and death toll at 4,841. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,75,966 and the death toll at 11,192.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,066 cases and 3,948 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 71,724 and death count at 1,904. Latur division has reported 77,802 cases until now and 2,378 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 63,611 cases while 1,482 people have succumbed to the disease in the region until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,89,500 infections and 4,286 fatalities so far, the official informed.

As many as 855 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra, including 68 who died. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,09,951, new cases: 3,580, death toll: 49,058, discharged: 18,04,871, active cases: 54,891, people tested so far: 1,23,41,204.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enquiry against govt doctor for getting someone else to sign his attendance register in UP

A government doctor, whose name figured in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, now faces an enquiry for allegedly getting someone to sign the office attendance register for him over the past several days. The signature of Gaurav Shahi, who w...

1,232 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 22 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,232 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, taking its caseload to 2,72,426 and death toll to 3,249, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,54,024 after 149 people were discharged from...

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm...

HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahis lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020