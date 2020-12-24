COVID-19: 43 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 43 new coronavirus cases taking the infection count to 19,309 while one more death pushed the toll to 314, according to a medical bulletin. There are 361 active cases in the union territory as of now, the bulletin said

A total of 50 patients were discharged after they recovered taking the number of cured people to 18,634, it said. A total of 1,73,459 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,53,276 have tested negative while reports of 127 samples are awaited, it said.