Gujarat records 990 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 recoveries; 8 die

Gujarat recorded 990 new coronavirus cases, taking it count to 2,39,195, while eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, said the state Health Department. With 1,181 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the tally of recovered cases rose to 2,24,092, said a release by the department.

Gujarat now has 10,841 active cases, it said. With the addition of 990 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 2,39,195, while the death toll increased to 4,262, the release said.

Of the eight fresh fatalities, three patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Vadodara district, it said. With 55,698 more COVID-19 tests conducted during the day, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 92,73,521, the release said.

As many as 205 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, were registered in Ahmedabad district, followed by 171 in Surat, 125 in Vadodara, 107 in Rajkot, 36 in Mehsana, 31 in Kutch and 30 in Gandhinagar. Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 93.69 per cent on Thursday, said the release.

With over 55,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's per million average now stands at 856.89 tests. During the day, two more persons tested positive in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, officials said.

Of the total 3,340 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territorysince the outbreak, two have died, 3,330 have recovered, while eight patients are under treatment, said a release by the UT administration. The administration did not provide the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the UT in the last 24 hours.

