Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat records 990 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 recoveries; 8 die

With 55,698 more COVID-19 tests conducted during the day, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 92,73,521, the release said.As many as 205 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, were registered in Ahmedabad district, followed by 171 in Surat, 125 in Vadodara, 107 in Rajkot, 36 in Mehsana, 31 in Kutch and 30 in Gandhinagar.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:51 IST
Gujarat records 990 COVID-19 cases, 1,181 recoveries; 8 die

Gujarat recorded 990 new coronavirus cases, taking it count to 2,39,195, while eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, said the state Health Department. With 1,181 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the tally of recovered cases rose to 2,24,092, said a release by the department.

Gujarat now has 10,841 active cases, it said. With the addition of 990 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 2,39,195, while the death toll increased to 4,262, the release said.

Of the eight fresh fatalities, three patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Vadodara district, it said. With 55,698 more COVID-19 tests conducted during the day, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 92,73,521, the release said.

As many as 205 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, were registered in Ahmedabad district, followed by 171 in Surat, 125 in Vadodara, 107 in Rajkot, 36 in Mehsana, 31 in Kutch and 30 in Gandhinagar. Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 93.69 per cent on Thursday, said the release.

With over 55,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's per million average now stands at 856.89 tests. During the day, two more persons tested positive in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, officials said.

Of the total 3,340 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territorysince the outbreak, two have died, 3,330 have recovered, while eight patients are under treatment, said a release by the UT administration. The administration did not provide the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the UT in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,39,195, new cases 990, deaths 4,262, discharged 2,24,092, active cases 10,841, and people tested so far 92,73,521..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two cops booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Hyderabad varsity campus

Two police personnel in civil dress allegedly misbehaved with some girl students in the campus of the University of Hyderabad UoH here on Thursday under the influence of liquor, police said. The incident occurred in the evening and students...

Enquiry against govt doctor for getting someone else to sign his attendance register in UP

A government doctor, whose name figured in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, now faces an enquiry for allegedly getting someone to sign the office attendance register for him over the past several days. The signature of Gaurav Shahi, who w...

1,232 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, 22 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,232 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities, taking its caseload to 2,72,426 and death toll to 3,249, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,54,024 after 149 people were discharged from...

In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for pressure tactics to get the demands met. His comments came in reference to thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020