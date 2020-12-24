Noida: 22 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate rises to 97.45 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,713 on Thursday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 542 from 579 the previous day, as the recovery rate rose to 97.45 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state. On the brighter side, 80 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,085, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 89 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.45 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 16,299 from 16,378 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,54,202 and the death toll climbed to 8,267 on Thursday, the data showed.