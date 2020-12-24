Left Menu
COVID-19: Ghaziabad admin sets up dedicated wing for UK, Europe returnees

In the first category are those who have returned between November 23 and December 8 while those who came back between after December 9 are in the second group.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:44 IST
The Ghaziabad adminstration has established a dedicated wing inside the integrated COVID-19 control room to treat people who have returned from the UK and Europe after a new COVID-19 strain was found in Britain, officials said on Thursday. Private COVID-19 hospitals have also been instructed to set up a separate wing and reserve beds to provide treatment to people suspected to be infected by the new strain of the virus, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

People who have returned from the UK and Europe have been divided into two categories. In the first category are those who have returned between November 23 and December 8 while those who came back between after December 9 are in the second group.

Residents of Ghaziabad who have visited the UK or Europe and detected positive would be kept in COVID-19 wards. They will be discharged after 14 days if they test negative for the virus, the official said..

