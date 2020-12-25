More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer COVID vaccine dose

More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer COVID vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 25-12-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 01:00 IST
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Thursday.
"The government has today published figures which show the number of people who have received the vaccine between 8 December and 20 December in the UK is 616,933," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.