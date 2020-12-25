MP records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 1,234 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,031 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,36,400, while 12 fatalities took the death toll to 3,536, a health official said. As many as 1,234 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count in the state to 2,22,403.

''Of the 12 deaths, four took place in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior and one each in Damoh, Khandwa, Harda and Guna,'' the official said. ''Of new cases, Indore accounted for 312 and Bhopal 203. Indore has so far recorded 53,323 cases, including 855 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 38,195 with 565 fatalities.

Indore has 3,752 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,055,'' he said. With 29,356 more tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 44,79,202.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,36,400, new cases 1,031, death toll 3,536, recovered 2,22,403, active cases 10,461, number of tests so far 44,79,202..