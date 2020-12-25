Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 1,234 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,031 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,36,400, while 12 fatalities took the death toll to 3,536, a health official said. As many as 1,234 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count in the state to 2,22,403.Of the 12 deaths, four took place in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior and one each in Damoh, Khandwa, Harda and Guna, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:52 IST
MP records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 1,234 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,031 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,36,400, while 12 fatalities took the death toll to 3,536, a health official said. As many as 1,234 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count in the state to 2,22,403.

''Of the 12 deaths, four took place in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior and one each in Damoh, Khandwa, Harda and Guna,'' the official said. ''Of new cases, Indore accounted for 312 and Bhopal 203. Indore has so far recorded 53,323 cases, including 855 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 38,195 with 565 fatalities.

Indore has 3,752 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,055,'' he said. With 29,356 more tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 44,79,202.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,36,400, new cases 1,031, death toll 3,536, recovered 2,22,403, active cases 10,461, number of tests so far 44,79,202..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Undue illegal interference made in tender process related to Rs 619 crore Nirbhaya scheme

An undue illegal interference was allegedly made by impersonating as Home Secretary to the Karnataka government in the tender process to get access to classified information on the Safe City Project in Bengaluru worth Rs 619 crore under Nir...

Eight passengers who travelled by AC coach with COVID positive UK woman returnee test negative

Amaravati, Dec 25 PTI Eight passengers, who travelled by the first AC coach on AP Express with a COVID positive UK woman returnee, from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam tested negative for the virus on Friday. Health authorities conducted RT-PCR ...

MSP an 'administrative' move: Prakash Javadekar

The Minimum Support Price announced by the government for crops is an administrative decision, which has has been working very well for decades and the arramgement would continue, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Friday. Asked ...

AICF elections: Chauhan faction flags violation of Sports Code in nominations from rival camp

All India Chess Federation AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan on Friday challenged the nomination of Venkatrama Raja for the post of president for the elections scheduled on January 4 on the ground of violation of the Sports Code. Chauhan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020