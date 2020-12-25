468 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand; tally 88,844

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,463 on Friday with five more fatalities, while 468 new cases pushed the infection tally to 88,844, a state health department bulletin issued here said

Dehradun district reported the highest 160 cases, followed by Nainital with 110 cases, Pithoragarh 52, Haridwar 26, Uttarkashi 24, Tehri 23, Udham Singh Nagar 23, Pauri 21, Rudraprayag 12, Chamoli 10, Bageshwar five and Almora two, it said. Five more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll so far to 1,463, the bulletin said

A total of 80,738 infected people have recuperated, 1,133 have migrated out of the state and 5,510 are under treatment, it said.