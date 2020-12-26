Health News Roundup: Hungary starts COVID-19 vaccinations; new variant reaches France and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping, some suburbs to re-enter lockdown

Sydney residents were urged not to head to the shops for Boxing Day bargains, while those in some northern beach suburbs prepared to re-enter a strict lockdown for three days from Sunday as the city seeks to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak. The state of New South Wales recorded nine new coronavirus cases, eight of them directly linked to the northern beaches outbreak, which now stands at 116 confirmed cases. Lockdown measures for some suburbs were first imposed on Dec. 19 but were eased slightly for the Christmas break.

First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise

France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 mounted in the country, increasing concerns of a new wave of the virus hitting the euro zone's second-biggest economy. The French health ministry said a Frenchman who recently arrived back in France from London had tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine -SPA

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers - CDC

The U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Thursday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told U.S. airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks

South Korea posted its second-highest daily number of coronavirus cases on Saturday as outbreaks at a prison, nursing homes and churches continued to grow, prompting authorities to plead for a halt to all year-end gatherings. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said there were 1,132 new coronavirus cases on Friday, not too far off the record of 1,241 logged a day earlier.

Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60

Russia has reportedly approved its main COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying. People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

Tokyo virus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 949 cases on Saturday, just as Japan heads into the New Year holiday, which normally sees people stream from the capital into the provinces.

Hungary starts coronavirus vaccinations with healthcare workers

Hungary started vaccinating healthcare workers against the coronavirus with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Hungary received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines Saturday morning that will be enough to inoculate 4,875 people, state news agency MTI reported.