3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 : LG Manoj Sinha

With District Development Council (DDC) elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath on December 28.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:01 IST
PM Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With District Development Council (DDC) elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath on December 28. "Recently, three-tier grassroot democracy was established in Jammu and Kashmir with DDC elections. I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their participation in the elections. The elected DDC members will take oath on 28th December," said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Sinha during his address at the launch of Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme for residents of Jammu and Kashmir

"I would like to tell that over 10 lakh farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have received financial assistance under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme," said Sinha. Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine, Sinha said, "We are ready for COVID19 vaccination. When a vaccine is available, we will be able to inoculate the identified persons."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiary of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"Today is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. From today all the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going to get the benefit of Ayushman Yojana. Health Scheme- This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu and Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people," said PM Modi as he congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening the democracy. "The election of the District Development Council has written a new chapter, In every phase of the elections, I was watching, despite such cold conditions and COVID-19, youth, elderly, women were reaching the booths," he added.

"On the face of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw an expectation for development. In the eyes of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw the belief of a better future, leaving behind the past,"he added.(ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

