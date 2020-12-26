Maha: One UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Dombivli

One of the over 50 persons, who returned to the Kalyan Dombivli region in Maharashtra's Thane district from the UK in the last one month, has tested COVID- 19 positive, the authorities said on Saturday. As many as 55 persons have returned to the areas under Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits from the UK from November 25 onwards, the civic body said.

''Swab testing of 20 of them was conducted and one person from Dombivli tested positive for the infection. That person has been isolated,'' the KDMC said in a statement. The swab sample of that person has been sent to Pune for further analysis, it said.

According to officials, as many as 349 people have returned to Thane district from the UK in the last month. After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Union government had instructed the authorities to trace the passengers who arrived in India from that country between November 25 and December 23.

The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reportedly spreading fast and is said to be highly infectious.