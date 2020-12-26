Left Menu
374 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand; tally 89,218

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,476 on Saturday with 13 more fatalities, while 374 new cases pushed the infection tally to 89,218, a health bulletin issued here said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:36 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,476 on Saturday with 13 more fatalities, while 374 new cases pushed the infection tally to 89,218, a health bulletin issued here said. Dehradun district reported the highest 152 cases, followed by Nainital 53, Haridwar 42, Uttarkashi 36, Udham Singh Nagar 20, Pithoragarh 29, Bageshwar 15, Pauri 11, Champawat nine, Rudraprayag seven, Chamoli six, Almora three and Tehri three, it said. Meanwhile, 13 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,476, the bulletin said

A total of 81,154 infected people have recuperated, 1,144 have migrated out of the state and 5,444 are under treatment, it added.

