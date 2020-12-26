Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 253 -ministry

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 253 -ministryReuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:47 IST
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 253 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing total deaths to 19,624. Numbers of cases fell for a third consecutive day, to 15,118, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,133,373.
Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- coronavirus