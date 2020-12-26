78 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Saturday reported 78 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 19,423, according to a medical bulletin. The union territory also recorded the death of a 66-year-old woman due to the infection, pushing the total number of fatalities to 315. There are now 354 active cases in the UT, as per the bulletin.

A total of 68 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,754, it stated. A total of 1,75,611 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,55,311 tested negative while reports of 110 samples are awaited, the bulletin stated.